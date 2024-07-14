Gym Staffers Save 74-Year Old Man Who Collapsed in Colorado Recreation Center

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:17 AM PDT, July 14, 2024

Personal trainer Tim Velazquez was one of the heroes. "I wanted to make sure that I'm doing the best I can to save somebody else's life and make sure that they're able to go home to their kids or to their grandkids," he tells Inside Edition.

Staffers helped save a 74-year-old man who experienced a medical emergency at a gym in Colorado.

The man collapsed in the lobby and was not breathing. He was unconscious and did not have a pulse.

Employees at the gym administered CPR as a deputy sheriff arrived. 

They also connected the man to a defibrillator while performing chest compressions.

When the deputy arrived, he took over performing chest compressions before the man started breathing.

Personal trainer Tim Velazquez from Trails Recreation Center in Centennial, Colorado was one of the heroes.

"I wanted to make sure that I'm doing the best I can to save somebody else's life and make sure that they're able to go home to their kids or to their grandkids. So that was on my mind," Velazquez tells Inside Edition.

