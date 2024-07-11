A Pennsylvania woman who recently finished treatment for breast cancer has won big after the lotto scratch off she bought on her 75th birthday turned out to be a $5 million winner.

Donna Osborne won the big bucks after her flight to Florida for vacation was delayed and she stopped to buy a scratch off lotto ticket after leaving the airport, the state’s lottery announced.

"I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed," she told lottery officials. "Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida. If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!"

She scratched off the ticket in the gas station parking lot and could not believe her eyes. She "went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’ Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!'”

The great-grandmother said she provides transportation for the Amish for a living and despite now being a millionaire, she doesn't plan to retire anytime soon.

"I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving," Osborne said. "I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska!"

The Pennsylvania Lottery applauded Osborne on her win.

“We wish Donna the best of birthdays as we celebrate her for winning this big Scratch-Off prize,” Pennsylvania Lottery Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said in a statement. “Donna told us that she’s been playing the Lottery for a long time, and it’s thanks to players like her that the PA Lottery is able to not only create millionaires but also help seniors live a good life.”