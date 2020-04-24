Haley Anderson Murder: New '48 Hours' Episode Will Detail How App Led Roommates to Her Body

In a dramatic new teaser for an upcoming "48 Hours" episode profiling the murder of Binghamton University nursing student Haley Anderson, her former roommates give exclusive details about how they used Anderson's iPhone to find track down her body.

Anderson was strangled to death by a fellow nursing student and on-and-off romantic interest Orlando Tercero in his apartment on March 8, 2018. Tercero then fled to Nicaragua and was captured by police, convicted of femicide and sentenced to 30 years in a Nicaraguan prison.

As one of Anderson's former roommates Josie Artin tells "48 Hours," they had stayed up late drinking the night before, but Anderson was gone by the time they all woke up. They became concerned after Anderson went silent on social media and didn't show up to a planned gathering the next night, Artin said.

They used the "Find my iPhone" app to track her to Tercero's apartment, broke in through a window and found Anderson's body in Tercero's bed. Her body was then discovered by police after the roommates called 9-1-1.

Earlier that morning, Tercero's sister had also called police to do a welfare check after he had sent her a concerning text message, but police left his apartment after failing to make contact with him, according to authorities.

A 2017 police report released in the days after Anderson's death detailed that Anderson contacted police after her tires had been slashed. "She stated that Orlando had confronted her about dating his friend, her now boyfriend, and that he got very upset and was shouting at her," the report said.

The new "48 Hours" also features other interviews with Anderson's friends, along with key detectives who worked on the case. It is set to air April 25 at 10/9c on CBS.

