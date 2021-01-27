Have the Remains of the Largest Dinosaur to Ever Walk the Earth Been Found?

Paleontologists in Argentina say they unearthed the remains of a titanosaur, a huge plant-eating dinosaur that was possibly the biggest to ever exist, CNN reported.

The titanosaur, also known as patagotitan mayorum, was about six times larger than a modern African elephant, according to Extreme Tech.

The remains, which are 98 million years old, were first discovered in 2012 and since then researchers have been piecing together vertebrae and bone fragments that were found in thick mud in the country’s Candeleros Formation. The paleontologists have recently discovered a tail, a few pelvic bones and vertebrae, according to Extreme Tech.

"It is a huge dinosaur, but we expect to find much more of the skeleton in future field trips, so we'll have the possibility to address with confidence how really big it was," Alejandro Otero, a paleontologist with Argentina's Museo de La Plata, told CNN.

Titanosaurs lived during the late Jurassic period to the end of the Cretaceous period, according to Live Science

"Given the measurements of the new skeleton, it looks likely that this is a contender for one of the largest, if not the largest, sauropods that have ever been found," Paul Barrett, a paleobiologist at the Natural History Museum in London who was not involved in the study, told Live Science.

Titanosaurs were part of a group of herbivore dinosaurs called sauropods that had long necks and tails, according to research published in the journal Cretaceous Research. Experts say they believe the creature to be "one of the largest sauropods ever found." A replica of a previous titanosaur known as Argentinosaurus was put on display at the Museum of Natural history in New York and measured more than 120-feet long.

RELATED STORIES

Fossils of 2 'Dueling Dinosaurs' Donated to North Carolina Museum

Dinosaurs Were Killed by Asteroids, Not Volcanoes, Experts Say

Giant Dinosaur Statue Goes Missing From Shopping Center