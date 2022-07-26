Hawaiian Monk Seal Attacks Woman Who Swam Too Close to Her Newborn Pup

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:50 AM PDT, July 26, 2022

In the wake of the attack, officials have reiterated their warning, telling swimmers to stay at least 150 feet away from the seal and her newborn pup for several more weeks.

A woman swimming in Hawaii was attacked by a seal protecting its newborn pup.

Video shows the monk seal circling an unsuspecting swimmer at Kaimana Beach in Honolulu. 

The woman appeared to realize the danger she was in as she came face to face with the animal. When she instinctively tried to protect herself, the seal went on the attack.

Onlookers watched in horror as she tried to swim away while being dragged down by the mammal. The woman was almost back on shore, when the seal attacked her again.

The seal is known to locals as “Rocky.” She recently gave birth and was just protecting her pup.

Authorities put up a warning sign stating, “Hawaiian monk seal mothers can be aggressive and bite!”

Luckily, a guy in a kayak saw the attack and came to the rescue. The swimmer was carried to safety and treated for injuries.

In the wake of the attack, officials have reiterated their warning, telling swimmers to stay at least 150 feet away from the seal and her newborn pup for several more weeks.

Related Stories

Baby Seal Is Rescued After Wandering Long Island's East End
California Fisherman Credits a Higher Power and a Seal After Surviving Going Overboard
Seal Pup Swims 300 Miles From Home in Scotland to English Pub
Birth of Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal Caught on Camera on Oahu BeachAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Plants Vegetable Garden Around Destroyed Russian Tank in Ukraine
Man Plants Vegetable Garden Around Destroyed Russian Tank in Ukraine
1

Man Plants Vegetable Garden Around Destroyed Russian Tank in Ukraine

News
Whip-Wielding Florida Woman Arrested for Stabbing Vehicle in Publix Parking Lot With Pitchfork, Police Say
Whip-Wielding Florida Woman Arrested for Stabbing Vehicle in Publix Parking Lot With Pitchfork, Police Say
2

Whip-Wielding Florida Woman Arrested for Stabbing Vehicle in Publix Parking Lot With Pitchfork, Police Say

Crime
Illinois Man Arrested for Hate Crime After Vandalizing Bakery Ahead of Drag Show
Illinois Man Arrested for Hate Crime After Vandalizing Bakery Ahead of Drag Show
3

Illinois Man Arrested for Hate Crime After Vandalizing Bakery Ahead of Drag Show

Crime
New York Man Hit by Car and Robbed While Unconscious on Sidewalk: Cops
New York Man Hit by Car and Robbed While Unconscious on Sidewalk: Cops
4

New York Man Hit by Car and Robbed While Unconscious on Sidewalk: Cops

Crime
Uvalde Cancels School Board Meeting to Consider Firing Police Chief Pete Arredondo
Uvalde Cancels School Board Meeting to Consider Firing Police Chief Pete Arredondo
5

Uvalde Cancels School Board Meeting to Consider Firing Police Chief Pete Arredondo

News