A woman swimming in Hawaii was attacked by a seal protecting its newborn pup.

Video shows the monk seal circling an unsuspecting swimmer at Kaimana Beach in Honolulu.

The woman appeared to realize the danger she was in as she came face to face with the animal. When she instinctively tried to protect herself, the seal went on the attack.

Onlookers watched in horror as she tried to swim away while being dragged down by the mammal. The woman was almost back on shore, when the seal attacked her again.

The seal is known to locals as “Rocky.” She recently gave birth and was just protecting her pup.

Authorities put up a warning sign stating, “Hawaiian monk seal mothers can be aggressive and bite!”

Luckily, a guy in a kayak saw the attack and came to the rescue. The swimmer was carried to safety and treated for injuries.

In the wake of the attack, officials have reiterated their warning, telling swimmers to stay at least 150 feet away from the seal and her newborn pup for several more weeks.

