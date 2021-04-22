Jonathan Frostick had a heart attack.

You may not know him but his story speaks volumes.

Frostick, a program manager at an investment bank in London, was sitting at his computer on a recent Sunday preparing for the workweek ahead of him when he said he suddenly couldn’t breathe, his chest tightened, he had pain in his left arm and neck, and his ears started to pop.

He was in a life-or-death situation and clearly needed immediate medical attention.

Instead of screaming for help or trying to call 911, Frostick instead thought, “#*%$ I need to meet with my manager tomorrow. This isn’t convenient.”

In a LinkedIn post, Frostick sums up his ordeal. ”So I had a heart attack …This is not how I planned my Sunday. It was pretty standard up to 4pm. Morning coffee, a trip to the local country park, a shopping trip and late lunch…”

He went on to share the other thoughts that were racing through his mind (again, while he was having a heart attack).

1. “How do I secure the funding for X (work stuff)”

2. “Shit I haven’t updated my will.”

3. “I hope my wife doesn’t find me dead.”

Since the experience, the father of three young children did some soul-searching and, from his hospital bed, shared some decisions he made based on what what he said, "near death has taught me.”

1."I’m not spending all day on zoom anymore."

2. "I’m restructuring my approach to work."

3. "I’m really not going to be putting up with any s#%t at work ever again - life literally is too short."

4. "I’m losing 15kg."

5. "I want every day to count for something at work else I’m changing my role."

6. "I want to spend more time with my family."

Frostick’s candid yet cutting remarks were welcomed from all over the globe with others chiming in and sharing their experiences. One woman admitted that work put her in a psychiatric ward. While another, who said he gave up his cars and home to lead a simpler life, said, “Bro, welcome to the real life. Now you’ll truly, truly live.”

Some offered Frostick weight loss tips, while others asked him to appear on their podcasts. HIs place of employment even sent him a warm message over email wishing him a full and speedy recovery, the New York Times reported.

Appearing to enjoy some of his newfound fame, Frostick gave an update on his health on Wednesday to all his new friends and then shared his latest revelation during his time of healing, in a new post titled: “Who am I?"

He added: “It’s like a riddle my mind cannot solve.”

Our response: Thanks for the laughs, Jonathan. Get well soon.

