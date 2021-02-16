Addison Rae Says Seeing a Therapist Is Improving Her Mental Health and Self-Worth

Addison Rae may be all smiles in her TikTok videos, but she’s admitting that it doesn’t come as easily as her fans may think. The 20-year-old influencer is opening up about her journey with mental health, saying that having more than 76 million followers on TikTok is a bigger toll on her happiness than some might think.

“I think self-worth is a big thing that I’ve been working on in the past few months,” Rae said in a new interview with Glamour Magazine UK. “It’s definitely a real struggle and it does affect you in your daily life, not having very high self-worth, and that’s something big that I want to work on.”

She explained that ever since her platform took off in the last year and a half, she’s seen a lot of negativity in addition to praise on her platform.

“People see people's successes sometimes and wish it was them, which is totally understandable. I've even been there in my life, too, where I'm like, ‘I wish I had this or I wish I had what she had,’” she said. “There's going to be people that don't like you and that want to tear you down, but you have to love yourself for who you are.”

Rae explained that many of those comments centered around her body image.

In a mission to improve her mental health this year, she said she started seeing a therapist. Her family and friends, both online and in real life, have also played a huge part in supporting her mentally and emotionally.

And, she said appreciating each success since making it big on TikTok without comparing herself to others has been vastly helpful in her journey.

“Even staying mentally healthy is a really big accomplishment for me,” Rae said.

RELATED STORIES

TikTok's Addison Rae Makes $5 Million Through Platform, Forbes Reveals

Woman Slams Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear in Viral TikTok: ‘I Look Like the Pillsbury Doughboy'

TikTok Is Banning Multilevel Marketing and ‘Ponzi’ Scheme-Like Companies From Platform, According to Report