Woman Slams Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear in Viral TikTok: ‘I Look Like the Pillsbury Doughboy'

A woman’s video review of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line is going viral on TikTok. When 23-year-old Adria Barich tried them on, she didn’t hold anything back while showing off the lack of shape the garments are supposed to provide.

“This message is for Kim Kardashian and Kim Kardashian only,” Barich said. “What is this? I thought SKIMS were supposed to make me look curvalicious, not Winnie the Pooh wearing too small underwear. I look like the Pillsbury Doughboy.”

It’s a far cry from how Kardashian looks showing off the shapewear. Barich also modeled a pair of leggings from the brand, which was more to her liking.

The cost of the brand runs from about $30-$70 per garment.

