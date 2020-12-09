Joe Exotic Writes Letter to Kim Kardashian West Asking for Her Help on Pardon

Joe Exotic is asking Kim Kardashian West to help get him out of prison. In a handwritten letter obtained by ET, Joe Exotic, who is widely known for his appearance in the docu-series “Tiger King” is asking for help with getting a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting to have Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin murdered. He has been jailed since March of this year.

"I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart," Joe wrote in the letter dated Nov. 4. "I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it's all the evidence I'm innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father."

He also said in the letter that he has lost “57 years of work, my zoo, my animals.” He added that his mom died and his father is dying. He also maintains that he is innocent.

He told Kardashian-West in the letter that "No one even has to know you did it."

Kardashian-West has worked in criminal justice reform in the past few years as she is studying to become an attorney. She has helped several prisoners get pardoned.

