Kim Kardashian West Speaks Out About Kanye's Mental Health: 'He Is a Brilliant but Complicated Person'

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about her husband’s mental health after Kanye West drew vast criticism for some of his actions this week after announcing earlier in July that’d he’d be running for president in 2020.

Kim released a statement on Twitter Wednesday to clarify what has been going on with Kanye after he made controversial comments at his first campaign event Sunday about Harriet Tubman, and also revealed that he considered aborting his daughter North before Kardashian West decided otherwise.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian West wrote. ”I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kardashian West, 39, who has four children with Kanye, continued, "those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

She acknowledged that Kanye has been subjected to a lot of criticism because he is a public figure with strong opinions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Kardashian West also asked the media to have grace and give them some privacy during this time.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding.”

During his Sunday event, Kanye talked about being anti-abortion and referenced his own life as some of the reasoning.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy," West said. "I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to.”

Kanye also falsely claimed that Harriet Tubman "never actually freed the slaves" but had them "go work for other white people,” according to video taken at the rally.

He took to Twitter the next night to accuse Kim of trying to commit him.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West wrote in a since-deleted tweeted on Monday night.

West has been disqualified from being a presidential candidate in several states because he missed the registration deadline. It’s not clear if he plans to see this run all the way through, but some have speculated the run is a publicity stunt for an alleged new album.

