TikTok's Addison Rae Makes $5 Million Through Platform, Forbes Reveals

Teen TikTok star Addison Rae takes home $5 million a year, making her the platform’s top earner, according to a new list released by Forbes Magazine.

Second on the top earner’s list is 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio, who rakes in $4 million a year in advertising, thanks to her TikTok videos.

Next on the list is Charli’s older sister, Dixie, at $2.9 million.

The powerhouse sisters recently inked a deal with clothing company Hollister and has appeared in ads for their jeans.

So while TikTok’s place in American pop culture is uncertain, the future seems bright for its biggest stars.

RELATED STORIES

President Trump Issues Executive Order Banning U.S. Business Dealings With TikTok's Parent Company

Man Breaks Down in Tears in Viral TikTok When Wife Gifts Him Puppy

TikTok Prankster Kevin Wise Charged for Jumping Into Bass Pro Shops Fish Tank