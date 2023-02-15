"She brought value into the room with her presence, her smile. Everybody who's met her will say the same thing."

That is how Arielle Anderson is remembered by her family, speaking to Inside Edition just two days after the 19-year-old college student's tragic death.

Arielle is one of the three victims who lost their lives on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University.

Students who survived the attack tell Inside Edition they are struggling to cope in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

"I can't go back there without thinking about what happened there," one student says when asked about returning to classes.

All campus activities at Michigan State University have been canceled for the week as the community deals with the tragic events that unfolded on Sunday.

At the same time, new details are emerging about the gunman, 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Police found a two-page document in his backpack saying he was going to finish off his hometown of Lansing, Michigan.

He also claimed that there "are 20 of us" and threatened schools in New Jersey and Colorado.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke about the tragedy at MSU as well while joining the chorus of voices from around the country stressing the need for gun control in the wake of these all-to-common mass shootings.

"I am the top law enforcement official in this state and I can't prevent a tragedy like this from happening," said Nessel. "We have to start loving our kids more than we love our guns."

The mass shooting hit particularly close to home for Nessel, whose twin sons are both enrolled at Michigan State University.

