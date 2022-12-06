The mother of a young Texas girl whose body was discovered last week after she was abducted from her driveway is speaking out about the loss of her child.

"I cannot describe the pain and absolute anger I feel," Maitlyn Gandy says in a statement. "My princess was taken from me by a sick, cruel monster."

Her heartbroken words come as police say that a FedEx driver confessed to the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, could be facing charges of capital murder and kidnapping following the discovery of young Athena's body. The Wise County Sheriff's Office says that Horner not only admitted to killing the girl, but even told authorities where to find to her body.

Athena had been reported missing last Wednesday after disappearing from the driveway of her home in the town of Paradise. Her body was found two days later.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office does not know yet how the young girl lost her life, but in a news conference Sheriff Lane Akin stated that it is believed she died "by [Horner's] hand."

Horner, who was an occasional Uber driver in addition to working for FedEx, is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Uber says that Horner has not driven for the company in months and is now banned from the platform.

FedEx is helping with the investigation, according to authorities.

“FedEx Ground contracts with independent businesses that provide package pickup and delivery services using their own employees, vehicles and equipment,” FedEx Ground says in a statement. “The employees of these service provider companies are subject to criminal history background checks as part of the driver eligibility process.”

As some worry in response to the news that a delivery worker has been arrested in the little girl's murder, former NYPD officer and security expert Bill Stanton shared some tips on how to keep children safe this holiday season.

Stanton says to be careful about leaving toys in the front yard.

"A predator, a pedophile, they see these toys; this is like window shopping for the bad guy," Stanton explains.

He also suggests keeping security cameras in both "covert and overt places," and advertising the fact that surveillance equipment is being used outside the home.

A vigil was held on Monday night for Athena, whose mother described her as "innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet."

"I love my daughter beyond words and I will always love her."

