University of Idaho Murders: Some Question if Reported Disturbance Outside Frat Is Connected to Killings

Police in Moscow, Idaho, responded to a call about a disturbance outside a fraternity house not far from the home where four University of Idaho students were found slain hours later, leaving some to question if there could be a connection between the incidents.

A mysterious call just after 3 a.m. sent cops rushing to the street the night Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death.

Police logs from the fateful night show officers responded to an alcohol offense in a sports field outside the Sigma Chi fraternity, which is a short walk from the house that would later be classified a murder scene. The call came in at 3:01 a.m., around the same time investigators say the killings were carried out.

Meanwhile, images appearing on Daily Mail Online feature inside the house where Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were slain. In one window, a neon sign saying, “Good Vibes,” can be seen, serving as a reminder of happy times inside the house.

Investigators have also revealed there was a sixth roommate who lived in the house who wasn’t home that night. “Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” a Moscow Police statement says.

But the overall lack of progress in the case is frustrating to many, including the Goncalves’s father.

“I don't know how you catch a criminal if you don't even know what you're looking for,” he said. “It's going to be a cold case if we don't do something within the next week or two.”

