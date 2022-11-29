Some Theorize Incel Could Be Behind University of Idaho Murders

Could the person behind the killings of the four University of Idaho students be an Incel? That is what some are theorizing as loved ones of the slain students and members of the community hold out hope that the case, now more than two weeks old, will soon be solved.

Incels, or “involuntary celibates,” are “heterosexual men who blame women and society for their lack of romantic success,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Incel ideology is rooted in the belief that women have too much power in sexual and romantic spheres and “ruin Incels’ lives by rejecting them,” the ADL writes. They are the most violent sector of the online misogynist “manosphere” and have carried out deadly attacks against women. Women who are considered popular, and those within organizations such as sororities—such as victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle—are especially hated by Incels.

“They see the whole world through the lens of misogyny,” Nancy Grace, host of the podcast “Crime Stores,” tells Inside Edition. Grace says the killer may have been rejected by one of the slain women.

“Incels are very dangerous. We know these girls are in sororities. I think that it’s a possibility,” she says.

There has been a rash of killing sprees by Incels in recent years, inspired by Elliot Rodger, who killed six and wounded 14 at the University of California Santa Barbara campus in 2014.

“I will slaughter every singly spoiled, stuck up blonde slut,” he said before his rampage. “I’m 22 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend.”

He aimed his pent-up fury at sororities whose fun-filled party videos he watched online.

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their Moscow, Idaho, home on Nov. 13. Investigators have undertaken the review of more than 260 digital submissions – including videos and photos – submitted by the public to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said Friday night. Investigators have not named a suspect or person of interest in the killings. The slayings were the first homicides in Moscow since 2015.

Goncalves’s father, Steve Goncalves, expressed frustration with the investigation on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

“You can't imagine sending your girl to college and them coming back in an urn,” he said. “I haven't the ability to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first.”

