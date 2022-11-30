University of Idaho Murders: Some Fear Killer May Attend Vigil for Slain Students

More than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a quadruple murder still unsolved, authorities plan to monitor a candlelight vigil scheduled for Wednesday in case the killer is among those attending.

Thousands will gather to remember Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were brutally stabbed to death in their Moscow, Idaho, home on Nov. 13.

Preparations are underway at the Kibbie Dome, a 17,000-seat arena where the emotional vigil was moved to due to bad weather. Some fear that the crazed killer himself could be drawn there and mingle with the crowd of mourners.

“We're aware of the potential and the possibilities and we're aware of what people are saying,” Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell said. “Without going too in-depth, I believe we've done a very good job in this investigation and covered all the angles. Suffice to say we're aware of the potential.”

Victim Kaylee Goncalves' father says they have not yet held a funeral for her because of the possibility the killer might attend. He also confirmed reports that she had a stalker and said she may have been the killer’s primary target.

“It's a fear of mine,” he said during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” “It's a fear that when you have something like this happen. The last thing you want to happen is to hurt the other families and make them fear they were just casualties.”

There are also reports that police were called to a breakup a fight at a party at the fraternity attended by Chapin and Kernodle the night of the murders.

Five cars belonging to the victims were towed by police to comb for forensic evidence. They include Goncalves' range rover, which she bought just two days before she was stabbed to death.

With the whole campus on edge, the University is hoping Wednesday’s vigil, which will be live streamed, will be a healing experience.

Related Stories