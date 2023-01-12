The heartbroken parents of a 5-year-old boy swept away by the deadly California floods are sharing what he said before being separated from his mother in an interview with Inside Edition.

Kyle and his mom were driving to kindergarten when their car was overtaken by the rising water and started floating away.

“Initially when we had crashed, before he was swept away, his last words to me were, ‘Mommy, it’s going to be okay. Just be calm and everything will be okay,’” Lindsy Doan tells Inside Edition.

It quickly became clear to Lindsy that she and Kyle had no choice but to abandon the car and swim to dry land.

The two were able to get themselves out of the car, but that is when Kyle got swept away by the ferocious floodwaters.

Lindsy tells Inside Edition that people continue to tell her that it is not her fault, but she continues to struggle

She and her husband Brian know that the chances of finding Kyle grow slimmer with each passing day, but are still holding out for a miracle.

"I know this is a long shot. Our hearts are broken," Lindsy wrote on her husband's Facebook account. "My son and I were in a bad accident yesterday on San Marcos Rd He has not been found. Our hearts are broken. The river is fast moving. Everyone is searching San Miguel, but I'm so afraid that he is in Monterey County. The rainstorms that are coming are scaring me. He is without food, shelter, and is only 5 years old. If anyone sees him, please PLEASE contact 911."

The post continued: "If he is ashore, PLEASE stay with him. We are at a loss. I don't currently have my cell phone or purse as they all have been pulled into the river. My car flipped upside down and is also slowly moving in the river. While this is a scary thing, I only care about Kyle."

Search operations for Kyle continued on Wednesday and remain a "top priority," according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office.

"The Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue operations continue to look for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. While he has yet to be located, the search remains our top priority while weather conditions permit," the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. "We will update the public with any info regarding this search."

The search ended at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday due to low visibility, said the Sheriff's Office, with plans to pick back up on Wednesday morning.

Efforts began on Monday but had to be cut short "after approximately five hours because the extreme weather conditions were making it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kyle has short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office.

Conditions remain extremely dangerous and the water level is high and continues to be fast moving in the area, so the Sheriff's Office strongly cautions the public not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harms way, as becoming a victim would require resources be allocated that would otherwise be used for searching for Kyle.

