Shocking video of a 12-year-old boy being choked on his school bus by an older female student is causing outrage.

Now, the boy's heartbroken mother is speaking with Inside Edition and saying her son is physically and mentally traumatized by this bullying.

"I would think that they would expel her for strangling my son," the boy's mother tells Inside Edition.

She says that in light of the incident she will be transferring her son to a new school.

"We haven't even been here a year and just to say like, 'we got to move you to another school,'" says the mother. "He's sad and depressed."

It is said that 1 in 5 students is bullied, and many are now speaking out after the suicide of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.

Adriana had been bullied by students at her school in New Jersey, and physically attacked the day before she took her own life.

As for the 12-year-old boy, his school in Virginia tells Inside Edition that "the school administration handled the situation in line with the student discipline manual.'

