Heavy Rains in Mexico's Oaxaca Region Bring on Devastating and Dangerous Floods

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:13 PM PDT, June 18, 2021

And the rains are expected to continue for the next several days, which could lead to additional problems.

Heavy rains in the state of Oaxaca in Mexico have caused the Los Perros River to overflow.

Streets are turning into rivers, and many families in Mexico are fleeing from floodwaters with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

People waded in the waist-high waters as soldiers helped them evacuate.

A woman named Magnolia told reporters she was able to take a bag of clothes and a bottle of milk for her baby and nothing more.

In areas where the water receded, the cleanup has begun. They are cleaning out the mud and carting away garbage that was once personal possessions.

But there is concern that the flood damage could lead to the spread of disease.

And this may not be the last of it.

The rains are expected to continue for the next several days, which could mean more flooding for a region that’s already struggling.

