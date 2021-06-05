Here's How to Get a Free Frosty From Wendy's Every Friday in June | Inside Edition

Here's How to Get a Free Frosty From Wendy's Every Friday in June

Human Interest
A general view of the kick off of Fathers Day Frosty Weekend at Wendys on May 27, 2008 in Corpus Christi, Texas
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 10:06 AM PDT, June 5, 2021

This is one of many incentives the fast-food chain has to get customers using their app.

Wendy’s just made summer a whole lot better. The fast-food chain has announced that it is hooking customers up with free Frosties every Friday in June.

Per People, to cash in on #FrostyFriday, customers just need to place an order through Wendy’s mobile app or at the drive-thru and then show the mobile offer. Even better, customers aren’t required to spend a specific amount of money to get the Frosty, but they must make some sort of purchase.

If Frosties aren’t your thing, you could redeem the offer for a Frosty-ccino instead. There are two versions of the Frosty-ccino, vanilla or chocolate. They are cold-brew coffee swirled with frosty mix and served over ice.

This free Frosty deal will be weekly until June 25.

The fast-food restaurant has several other incentives to get customers to download its app. When you download the app for the first time you will get a free order of 10 pc. Nuggets.

Other offers on the app include 10 percent off mobile orders of $10 or more, $2 off breakfast combos, buy one burger and get one for a dollar, $2 off premium combos, free fries with mobile purchases, and free drinks when you order a premium sandwich.

