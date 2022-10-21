Worried parents are taking to social media to warn other moms and dads about the RSV epidemic sweeping the nation.

Seventy-five percent of pediatric beds are now filled with RSV patients. At Connecticut Children's Medical Center, they've even called in the National Guard to help.

It comes as doctors are warning the public to brace themselves for a triple whammy this winter: RSV, the flu and the return of COVID-19, accelerated by two new variants.

But how can you tell what illness you have?

RSV resembles a severe cold, with symptoms that include a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. For little ones, another sign is nasal flaring. If their nostrils start flaring, it can signal they are working extra hard to breathe.

The flu gives you all those symptoms, plus fatigue, body aches and headache. With COVID-19, it’s those symptoms, plus loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea and diarrhea.

“It's very important to make sure that you're staying masked, getting vaccinated for flu and COVID to prevent severe illness and hospitalization [and] making sure that if you're not feeling well you're staying home," said Dr. Eric Ascher of Lenox Hill Hospital.

