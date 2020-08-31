Herman Cain Tweets Coronavirus Not That Deadly, Weeks After Dying From It

Herman Cain is again tweeting from beyond the grave, this time saying the coronavirus is not that deadly, even though it killed him in July.

The one-time Republican presidential candidate was hospitalized with the virus and was in critical condition for weeks before dying on July 30.

“It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be,” his Twitter account posted, accompanied by an article from the Western Journal, a right-wing media outlet.

The tweet was later deleted.

His account, which is now run by his family, has earlier tweeted in his name after his death, prompting an outburst on social media.

"Joe Biden's history with race is a minefield," read the posthumous post in August.

Cain was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after attending a heavily criticized Trump campaign rally in Tulsa without wearing a mask or following social distancing guidelines.

He was a Tea Party activist and was the co-chair of "Black Voices for Trump." The president briefly considered him for the top post at the Federal Reserve last year before Cain withdrew from consideration after several Congress members said they would not vote for him.

The Western Journal was blacklisted last year by Apple News, the tech giant's news aggregator, after producing stories promoting "views overwhelmingly rejected by the scientific community." Google News had earlier blacklisted the site, citing deceptive business practices, according to The New York Times.

