Mina Starsiak Hawk is best known for remodeling old homes with her mother on HGTV’s “Good Bones,” but now she can add porch-pirate avenger to her resume.

The home improvement star was determined to fight back after her home surveillance camera caught thieves stealing packages off her porch in Indianapolis. So, she bought what she calls “prank packages” to try to get back at them.

One of them was filled with spiders, which she tested on her 2-year-old son, Jack.

“I got the little spider prank just to kind of convey the message, OK, you’re gonna keep stealing stuff, you’re gonna get things you really don’t care for,” Starsiak Hawk said.

In her arsenal of prank packages, she also has glitter bombs, a motion-sensor alarm and maybe even dirty diapers. She says she hopes they will make the thieves “think twice about doing it again.”

