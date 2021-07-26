HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Uses Prank Packages to Thwart Porch Pirates
Fed up with porch pirates stealing packages, the home improvement star turned to "prank packages" in an attempt to thwart them.
Mina Starsiak Hawk is best known for remodeling old homes with her mother on HGTV’s “Good Bones,” but now she can add porch-pirate avenger to her resume.
The home improvement star was determined to fight back after her home surveillance camera caught thieves stealing packages off her porch in Indianapolis. So, she bought what she calls “prank packages” to try to get back at them.
One of them was filled with spiders, which she tested on her 2-year-old son, Jack.
“I got the little spider prank just to kind of convey the message, OK, you’re gonna keep stealing stuff, you’re gonna get things you really don’t care for,” Starsiak Hawk said.
In her arsenal of prank packages, she also has glitter bombs, a motion-sensor alarm and maybe even dirty diapers. She says she hopes they will make the thieves “think twice about doing it again.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on HimCrime
Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in RavineHuman Interest
Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike ContestEntertainment
Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With BoyfriendHuman Interest
Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Him Says He Was Not a PedophileCrime