High School Grad Charged After Hacking Database and Inserting Hitler Quote Into Yearbook, Police Say

Crime
Hollister Tryon
Hollister Tryon.Glastonbury Police Department
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 2:00 PM PDT, July 19, 2021

The former high school student also changed another student's yearbook quotation to include the name of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, authorities said.

A Connecticut teen has been arrested and charged with felony computer crimes after allegedly hacking into a high school database and altering the senior quotations of two students, inserting a Hitler quote into one and mentioning drugs and one of the Boston Marathon bombers in the other, police said.

Holister Tryon, 18, was arrested July 9 by Glastonbury police officers, authorities said. He has been charged with two counts of third-degree computer tampering, according to online records. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6. He is free on $5,000 bail.

A request for comment from Inside Edition Digital to the teen's attorney was not answered Monday.

Before the Glastonbury High School yearbook went to press in October 2020, police say Tryon illegally accessed a database containing yearbook quotations submitted by students. 

Authorities said he altered one student's quote to a statement attributed to Adolf Hitler, while incorrectly saying it came from George Floyd, the Black Minnesota man murdered last year by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. The killing prompted nationwide unrest and demands for law enforcement reform. 

Another student’s entry was changed by Tryon, police said, to mention drugs and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people.

Tryon, who graduated this year, “is accused of unlawfully accessing a computer database students used to submit their yearbook quotes and changing the two students’ quotes prior to publication of the yearbook in October 2020,” police said in the department's online arrest log.

School officials said they became aware of the tampering in May, as yearbooks were being distributed. They recalled the annuals and notified police, the Hartford Courant reported.  The offending material was removed at a cost of more than $2,000, school administrators said.

