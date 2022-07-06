Strangers, community groups, business owners and health care providers have banded together to provide random acts of kindness to those whose lives were shattered by the Highland Park mass shooting.

From counseling to just plain cash, there are myriad ways to help those in need. Below are several verified GoFundMe campaigns, service agencies and ordinary folks who are trying to ease the crippling burdens carried by those left behind.

Seven people were killed and more than 30 others injured after a rooftop sniper opened fire at the Chicago suburb's annual Independence Day parade.

The Highland Park Community Foundation has established a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

The city says all donations will go directly to victims, survivors or organizations that help them. Contributions may be made here.

Projects with Gratitude has various projects designed to support first-responders and survivors, and offers counseling sessions to those who need them. Their schedule and volunteer sign-up sheet is available here.

Anyone feeling overwhelmed or simply stressed may contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. If you don't want to talk on the phone, you can reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "home" to 741741.

The Illinois Crime Victim Compensation Program provides eligible victims and families with up to $27,000 in assistance for expenses incurred because of violent crime. “No victim of a crime should be paying out of pocket for their medical or therapy bills (and no family member should be paying for funeral bills)," the program says on its website.

Applications are available here.

Those suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to several local hospitals, including Highland Park Hospital and Evanston Hospital. Gunfire victims often need blood transfusions, and North Shore Hospitals is asking those interested in donating blood to make an appointment. Those seeking further information can email donateblood@northshore.org.

Lolli Bus, a local food truck service, is helping retrieve personal items abandoned along the parade route as people ran for their lives Monday. If you would like something picked up, contact Lolli Bus here.

Interior designer Alexandra Kaehler has offered to pay for counseling services to anyone who needs them.

"If you were at the parade yesterday and need to see a therapist, please let me know and I will send you a list of available practitioners," the Highland Park business owner posted on her Instagram feed.

Verified GoFundMe accounts established for victims include these:

Funeral expenses for Nicolas Toledo.

Medical expenses for Maria and Eduardo Uvaldo (now deceased).

Medical bills for the Kolpack & Joyce families.

Funeral costs for Irina and Kevin McCarthy, and aid for their orphaned son, Aiden.

