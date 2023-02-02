Massachusetts motorists witnessed a high-speed case like no other last week.

Adolfo Molina Burgos was driving home from the airport with his wife when he noticed a car had lost control and was pushing up against the guardrail, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Inside Edition Digital.

That is when Adolfo decided to pull over, sprint across four lanes of traffic, and run alongside the car to try and stop the vehicle and save the woman's life.

This was all captured on video by another motorist and shows how quickly Adolfo had to run to keep up with the vehicle.

Even more impressive, he was running on a slushy road that was incredibly slick.

Video did not catch the moment when Adolfo and another motorist found a way to stop the car, but a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said that the two were able to stop the car and then get help for the driver.

That spokesperson also said that the driver had lost consciousness because of a medical emergency.

Adolfo, a one-time minor league baseball player, has since been honored by the mayor of Lawrence, MA, well as the Dominican Consulate of Boston.

