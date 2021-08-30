Hikers in California Discover Body in Cliffs of Point Fermin
An investigation is underway as to the cause of death.
A group of hikers on Saturday discovered a body on the cliffs of Point Fermin in San Pedro, California, according to CBS News.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the person dead.
Initially, the identity of the victim was listed as “Jane Doe” by the coroner according to MyNewsLA.
On Sunday afternoon, the deceased was identified as Janet Katz, 57, of Lakewood.
Police are investigating the cause and manner of death of her death.
San Pedro is within Los Angeles proper and known for its ports and hiking trails.
