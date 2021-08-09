'Modern Family' Star Julie Bowen and Doctor Sister Rescue Diabetic Hiker Who Fainted on Utah Trail

A New Jersey woman who fainted while hiking in Utah was rescued by none other than “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen. Minnie John, of Oradell, explained that she awoke to a “familiar voice,” belonging none other than the Emmy award-winning star.

“I praise God for all the doctors and nurses we have in our lives! They truly are superheroes! And those celebrities are awesome human beings too!” John wrote in an extensive Facebook post recounting the ordeal. “Love you Julie [Bowen] and [her sister] Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!”

John explained that it was her lifelong dream to visit at Arches National Park, and she was determined to do it this summer, despite being in her late-50s, diabetic and hiking with an artificial knee.

She spent hours hiking and eventually reached the top, but John said she quickly began feeling lightheaded. She said she doesn’t remember fainting or hitting her head, but woke up suddenly to someone tending to wounds on her face and head, helping her rehydrate and asking questions.

The first thing John thought was that she was watching television.

“That faced looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes,” John wrote. “I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said smiling 'Modern Family' and I said of course!”

Bowen, 51, had been on the same trail with her sister, Annie Luetkemeyer, who is a doctor, when they saw John suddenly fall. Doctors later told her she had fractured her nose in the fall.

Luckily, they were hiking with first aid supplies and rushed to help her.

“They gave me electrolytes, medicines and pretzels with peanut butter,” John wrote. “You see I forgot I was a diabetic. I only had my flask of water with me. I forgot to eat anything other than breakfast and an apple pie. I passed out because my sugar went low and dehydration! Never happened before!”

John said they even helped her call for her group, who had gone on ahead when she said she wanted to take a quick break from the hike.

Thanks to Luetkemeyer having bandaged her up while on the trail, John was able to comfortably make it to the hospital after descending the hike, where she received stitches.

“Daredevil or dumb as can be, I still consider this trek up the mountain as one of my proudest achievements in my life,” John said. “Oh, and I am doing just fine.”

