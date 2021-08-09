German Shepherd Searching for Home Is Adopted From South Carolina Shelter by Police Department in New Jersey | Inside Edition

German Shepherd Searching for Home Is Adopted From South Carolina Shelter by Police Department in New Jersey

Sarge, the german shepherd gets adopted by NJ Police Dept.
Saint Francis Animal Center
First Published: 10:38 AM PDT, August 9, 2021

Sarge's friends at Saint Frances Animal Center posted on their Facebook page the happy news, showing off photos of him with his new family.

A shelter dog from South Carolina has made his way all the way to the Garden State, where he has found his forever home with an entire police department.

Sarge, a German shepherd who was living at the Saint Francis Animal Shelter in Georgetown, South Carolina, was adopted by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, WPDE News reported. 

While living with his new family, Sarge will also be busy prowling the streets making sure the city is safe. 

During a recent event, Sarge had a big smile on his face as he posed for pictures with his new family. 

“Way to go, Sarge,” they wrote. “Live your best life.”

Since the post went up, Sarge has been getting lots of love.

“Soo very happy for you Sarge!” wrote one person.

Another one wrote, “He is one handsome fellow! Glad that he got the new job and a caring “family!” 

