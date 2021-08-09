German Shepherd Searching for Home Is Adopted From South Carolina Shelter by Police Department in New Jersey
Sarge's friends at Saint Frances Animal Center posted on their Facebook page the happy news, showing off photos of him with his new family.
A shelter dog from South Carolina has made his way all the way to the Garden State, where he has found his forever home with an entire police department.
Sarge, a German shepherd who was living at the Saint Francis Animal Shelter in Georgetown, South Carolina, was adopted by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, WPDE News reported.
While living with his new family, Sarge will also be busy prowling the streets making sure the city is safe.
During a recent event, Sarge had a big smile on his face as he posed for pictures with his new family.
Sarge's friends at Saint Frances Animal Center posted on their Facebook page about the happy news, showing off photos of him with his new family.
“Way to go, Sarge,” they wrote. “Live your best life.”
Since the post went up, Sarge has been getting lots of love.
“Soo very happy for you Sarge!” wrote one person.
Another one wrote, “He is one handsome fellow! Glad that he got the new job and a caring “family!”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
29-Year-Old Chicago Police Officer Killed and Partner in Critical Condition After Shooting During Traffic StopCrime
West African Banded Cobra Missing and on the Loose in Texas Makes Its Debut on TwitterAnimals
How the Story of Little Addilyn Woodard Continues to Inspire OthersInspirational
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: CopsHuman Interest
$25,000 Grandma Lost When Her Grandkids Accidentally Threw Envelope Out Is Found by Waste Collection CrewInspirational