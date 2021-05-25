Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew

A rescue dog was left for dead in a Kentucky parking lot but after an animal shelter scooped him up, the pup has fully recovered and is now working as a beer taste tester.

"We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting officer, but we've finally found our top dog," Busch wrote in a Facebook post. "In less than 4 months, he has come from being someone’s burden, someone’s afterthought, and not only survived but thrived and is now being recognized on a national level."

Ethan has been making major leaps since he was found a few months ago in a Kentucky parking lot. But rescuers at a local animal shelter took him in and helped him gain back his strengths.

"OUR BABY HAS TAKEN HIS FIRST STEPS! While he is wobbly and learning to use his legs again, this is huge progress and deserves to be celebrated," The Kentucky Humane Society said in a statement in February.

"Less than a week ago, he was on death's door, and now he is finally able to walk a little again. Thank you so much to everyone supporting Ethan and his recovery! Your support has made this amazing moment possible!"

Busch Food & Beverage Company

Ethan spent a few days in the hospital but made progress over the last few months and has gained most of his weight back. He has also found a new forever home.

"The dog beer is made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system," the brewery writes in a description. "Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients. Your best friend is going to love it."

As part of the new job, Ethan will received a $20,000 annual salary, health care and stock options, as well as free Dog Brew.

The animal shelter is still trying to figure out how Ethan ended up in a parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services at 502-473-PETS.

Related Stories