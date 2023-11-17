A historic covered bridge in northern Illinois was destroyed Thursday when a semi-trailer truck smashed through the small, ancient span, authorities said. The impact sheared off the trailer's roof.

The commercial 18-wheeler was far too large for the 160-year-old covered bridge, residents said in social media posts. The red, wooden structure is revered among townspeople in Princeton and it's the main image on the city's website.

"We are absolutely devastated at the destruction of the beloved, iconic Red Covered Bridge," the Bureau County Historical Society and History Center posted on its Facebook page Thursday, after state officials closed the severely damaged bridge indefinitely.

The truck driver was fired for "reckless behavior," according to a Thursday post on Illinois-based Wynn Logistics, the trucking company that owns the 18-wheeler.

“It is worth noting that the driver in question had an extensive 11-year experience on the road. Because of this situation, she will be terminated, and we’ll make sure that companies who want to hire her will know about it," the company's statement said.

"We are grateful that no injuries or fatalities were incurred as a result of the incident. We will be collaborating closely with our insurance provider to facilitate the restoration of the bridge to its original state," the company said.

The carrier later took down its web site and removed its Facebook page. Inside Edition Digital left a voice mail seeking additional comment Friday from the company.

The Bureau County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police responded to the incident, and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

In the meantime, the bridge, which was added in 1975 to the National Register of Historic Places, will remain closed.