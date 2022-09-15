A 911 call that prompted dozens of police officers to storm a Houston high school in search of an active shooter was a hoax, police said.

After the false report was made Tuesday afternoon, school officials placed Houston Heights High School on lockdown.

Videos taken inside the school shows heavily-armed SWAT teams going classroom to classroom.

Terrified students cowered under their desks, while others barricaded a door.

Outside, news crews rushed to the scene and choppers hovered overhead. Distraught parents huddled together before the news came that the report was unfounded.

The school was just one of a dozen schools in Texas forced to go into lockdown Tuesday, and law enforcement sources say the hoax calls appear to have all originated from the same phone number.

“Considering what happened recently in an active shooting, we went in and immediately started searching, because we want to make sure our kids are safe and okay,” Police Chief Troy Finner said at a press conference.

