Hoax 911 Call Reporting Active Shooter Prompts Massive Police Response at Houston High School
The school was just one of a dozen schools in Texas forced to go into lockdown Tuesday after hoax 911 calls originating from the same number, police said.
A 911 call that prompted dozens of police officers to storm a Houston high school in search of an active shooter was a hoax, police said.
After the false report was made Tuesday afternoon, school officials placed Houston Heights High School on lockdown.
Videos taken inside the school shows heavily-armed SWAT teams going classroom to classroom.
Terrified students cowered under their desks, while others barricaded a door.
Outside, news crews rushed to the scene and choppers hovered overhead. Distraught parents huddled together before the news came that the report was unfounded.
The school was just one of a dozen schools in Texas forced to go into lockdown Tuesday, and law enforcement sources say the hoax calls appear to have all originated from the same phone number.
“Considering what happened recently in an active shooting, we went in and immediately started searching, because we want to make sure our kids are safe and okay,” Police Chief Troy Finner said at a press conference.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Giant Mudslide Destroys Steakhouse Restaurant Built by $180M Lotto Winner in CaliforniaNews
Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir Reportedly Delayed Out of Respect for Queen's PassingRoyals
A Naked Man Rescued After Falling Into 330-Foot Ravine Doesn't Remember How He Got ThereNews
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: PoliceCrime
FBI Investigation Underway After Package Explosion at Northeastern University Leaves 1 Employee InjuredNews