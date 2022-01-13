A guy in a green plaid shirt arrives at a family gathering. But then, his brother shows up wearing the same shirt. Then brother three and four show up all wearing the shirt, too!

No, they didn't call each other to coordinate. It was all an elaborate prank planned by their wives.

Inside Edition spoke to the brothers, Blake, Jesse, Skyler and Justin Ence, and their mischievous wives, Brittany, Alyssa, Alisa and Jesslin.

“I just had messaged them and said, ‘Hey, maybe we should try pulling this off,’” Alisa said.

But how to find those four shirts in time for the family get-together just hours away?

“It was hard, because we live in St. George, Utah, so we don't have a lot of options, and they are all the exact same size. So, I finally found these at H&M, and I was like, ‘This is are our last hope ladies,’ and they were like, ‘Get it!’" Alyssa said.

They say the guys didn’t ask any questions, because they already buy clothes for their husbands.

“I gave him the shirt, he said, 'OK, what shoes?'" Brittany said.

But the brothers have a message for their wives: “Revenge is coming.”

