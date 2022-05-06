Dead Shark Hung From Florida High School Rafters as a 'Prank,' Students Say

Crime
Sandbar sharkSandbar shark
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:39 AM PDT, May 6, 2022

Five students have been identified and are facing multiple charges after a dead shark is found hanging above the Ponte Vedra high school's steps.

A dead shark was found hanging from the rafters at Ponte Vedra High in Florida.

According to local station WJXT-TV, the school district discovered the shark hoisted above the stairwell around 8 a.m. 

After cutting it down and removing it, investigators — including a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commissioner — identified five students allegedly involved, according to school officials.

According to the outlet, several people emailed the outlet photos of the seemingly gutted shark that had been circulating on social media. The outlet also shared speculation that it was a senior prank, as Ponte Vedra’s school mascot is a shark.

According to WJXT-TV, the district said it has turned over surveillance video to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office showing the shark being hung up, serving as evidence in the criminal investigation.

“It’s kind of gruesome. I’ll be honest. That’s a pretty big shark too,” said Julian Chandlee, a Ponte Vedra high school junior, to WJXT-TV. 

“It’s in the main courtyard. There are some steps that go up to the main hall, and that’s right over the steps, so it’s in a pretty major spot.”

WJXT-TV showed the photos to Jim Gelsleichter, Ph.D., associate professor of biology and director of the Coastal and Marine Biology Flagship Program at the University of North Florida, and he believes the removed animal may have been a sandbar shark.

“My gosh, the first reaction was, ‘How’d you get that up there?’” Gelsleichter said to the outlet. “Those sharks are very heavy.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed the incident is believed to be a school prank and that FWC is leading the investigation, according to the outlet.

Related Stories

Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
Texas Attorney Arrested While Dressed as 'Halloween' Villain Michael Myers on Beach Said It Was a Prank
HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Uses Prank Packages to Thwart Porch Pirates
Mailman’s TikTok Prank Backfires After His Friend Gets Labeled a ‘Karen’Offbeat

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
1

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail

Crime
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
2

Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show

Inspirational
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
3

Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist

Crime
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
4

Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards

Royals
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
5

Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames

Animals