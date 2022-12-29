Hollywood appears to be in its flop era.

The holiday box office is coming to a close and the trend this year has been big movies directed by big directors being big disappointments at the box office.

Expectations were high for Whitney Houston biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," but the film has been very slow out of the gate.

Five days into its release, the movie has made just $8.3 million at the domestic box office, according to industry trackers.

That film features a critically-lauded performance from up-and-coming British actress Naomi Ackie, but no major Hollywood stars.

The same cannot be said of "Babylon," the latest film from Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle, which stars two-time Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie, five-time Emmy-winner Jean Smart, and two-time Oscar-winner Brad Pitt.

That film has made just $5.8 million in five days, according to industry trackers.

Experts tell Inside Edition that the box office crop is due to a number of factors, including higher ticket prices and lengthy run times. "Babylon" is over three hours long.

"The pandemic changed the movie landscape because it accelerated the conversation about where consumers actually consume their content," Variety editor Clayton Davis tells Inside Edition.

"What does well at a theater today versus what did well at a theater a decade ago."

The exception to that may be "Avatar," whose sequel managed to past the $1 billion mark at the box office in 14 days, according to Deadline, which is five days quicker than when its predecessor achieved the same feat.

That film will need to make $2 billion to break even, according to director James Cameron.

Related News