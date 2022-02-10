The Department of Homeland Security warned that U.S. truckers are planning a protest convoy, possibly in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, CBS News reported.

Homeland Security has warned U.S. law enforcement agencies that a group of truckers is planning a protest of Covid-19 vaccine mandates, Yahoo! News reported.

The protests could start as soon as this weekend in Los Angeles as they gear up to host the Super Bowl.

In the bulletin, which was circulated and issued by Homeland Security Tuesday and obtained by Yahoo! News and CBS News, states that the agency “has received reports of a convoy of truckers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers.”

The bulletin also warns that the convoy "could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests."

The protests are said to be similar to those that have played out in Ottawa, Canada, in recent days that has blocked movement and transportation between America and its neighbor to the north.

"While there are currently no indications of planned violence, if hundreds of trucks converge in a major metropolitan city, the potential exists to severely disrupt transportation, federal government operations commercial facilities and emergency services through gridlock and potential counter protests,” the bulletin said.

The bulletin also said that the truckers in America might be joined by those from Canada as the convoy could then head east, perhaps reaching the nation’s capital just around the time for President Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.

