A Honduran man died from injuries he sustained after he fell from a fence while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near the El Paso port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released a statement Wednesday saying the unidentified man attempted to cross the border on Jan. 15.

Authorities were notified by activated sensors of the man's location. When they responded, CBP said the man began to run towards a chain link fence and the International Border Barrier. The agents told him to stop but did not pursue him, according to the statement.

The man proceeded to climb the fence and then the border barrier. On his way down he fell onto the concrete, authorities said.

The injured man was given medical attention by CBP EMTs and paramedics then transported to University Medical Center, where he was put on life support, according to CBP.

The Honduran man remained in critical condition until Jan. 21, when he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is reviewing the incident and has notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, according to CBP.

This is the second death resulting from falling from the border barrier this year. On Feb. 16 CBP released a statement regarding a man that fell from the secondary border barrier near the San Ysidro port of entry in California.

The man's identity was not released but CBP said the man was a citizen of Mexico who was crossing with several others on Feb. 3 when he fell.

He was found unconscious with no pulse, not breathing, and a severe head wound. According to CBP, after life-saving attempts were made, EMS pronounced him dead.

CBP OPR is also reviewing this incident along with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, CBP said.

