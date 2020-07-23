'Honest Obituaries' Hold Politicians Responsible for Loved Ones' Deaths

Isabelle Papadimitriou, a respiratory therapist from Texas who died of COVID-19, was given a loving tribute in her obituary. But that didn’t stop her family, who wrote it, from also being brutally honest about who they believe is responsible for her death: the government.



"Her undeserving death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to hedge their bets on the lives of healthcare workers," the obituary said.

Isabelle’s daughter, Fiana, even invited Texas Governor Greg Abbot to the funeral, saying she wanted to make sure he knew of the people behind the numbers.

The so-called “honest obituaries” are appearing in papers across the country.



Phoenix resident Kristin Urquiza wrote one for her father Mark, who succumbed to COVID-19.

"His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk," the obituary said.



