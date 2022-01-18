Hong Kong to Cull More Than 2,000 Hamsters After Pet Store COVID-19 Outbreak

Animals
Pet Shop Main
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:33 AM PST, January 18, 2022

Eleven of the store's hamsters were found to have the virus after an employee and customer at the Hong Kong shop tested positive.

Hong Kong is set to cull more than 2,000 hamsters from a local pet store after the animals tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

Hong Kong will also impose a ban of import of hamsters after a pet shop worker, a customer and at least 11 hamsters tested positive for the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, The New York Times said.

Workers with Hong Kong&#039;s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department disinfects the Little Boss pet store in Hong Kong. - Getty Images

“Evidence shows that the hamsters are infected with the COVID-19 virus. It is impossible to quarantine and observe each of them and their incubation period could be long,” Leung Siu-fai, the director of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, said in a statement about the government’s decision.

China has a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID and officials Tuesday announced that the hamsters will “humanely” be put down, Reuters reported.

Officials added that it is unclear if the virus spread from humans to imported hamsters or vice versa, The New York Times added.

“They’re excreting the virus, and the virus can infect other animals, other hamsters and also human beings,” said Thomas Sit, assistant director of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation department. “We don’t want to cull all the animals, but we have to protect public health and animal health. We have no choice — we have to make a firm decision.”

The hamsters reportedly came from the Netherlands and were traced to Hong Kong’s Little Boss pet store, according to the New York Post.

Workers with Hong Kong&#039;s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department remove items from the Little Boss pet store in Hong Kong - Getty Images

The infected small animals were among two groups of hamsters that arrived in Hong Kong on Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 7, 2022. Buyers of hamsters after Dec. 22 were instructed to hand the pets over to authorities, according to the New York Post.

All of the hamsters in Hong Kong’s 34 licensed pet stores will be seized and tested by the government.

Related Stories

FDA Pressured to Ease Restrictions on Gay Men Amid Historic Shortage Supply of Blood
Mom Under Fire for Putting Teen Son With COVID-19 in Car Trunk to Drive Him to Testing Site
Arkansas Detention Center Treated COVID-19 Patients With Ivermectin, Lawsuit Filed by Detained Men Claims
Shelter Dog Dresses in Pearls in Honor of Betty White’s 100 BirthdayAnimals

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder
Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder
1

Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder

Human Interest
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen
2

Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen

Investigative
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco
3

Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco

News
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff
4

What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff

Crime
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
5

Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

Entertainment