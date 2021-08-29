It’s a veritable jellyfish heaven on the beaches of Crimea.

Thousands upon thousands of marine invertebrates have descended upon the shores near Shcholkine village.

The beaches there have long been popular with human visitors looking for relief from the summer heat. And now, anyone visiting has to compete with these unwanted creatures.

The squishy influx is caused by consistently warmer temperatures in the region, which experts say results from climate change.

The heat reduces the amount of fresh river water flowing into the seas, making them saltier. And jellyfish love saltwater.

Scientists say the jellyfish in the Azov sea aren’t fatal to humans, but that doesn’t mean they’re pleasant, either. They do sting, and according to one tourist from Moscow, they have a “sticky, unpleasant touch, a jelly-like, cold, disgusting touch.”

As a result, the beaches in the region have been mostly empty.

