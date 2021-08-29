Hordes of Jellyfish Invading Crimea Beach Is a Result of Climate Change, According to Experts
The jellyfish aren't harmful to humans. However, they are still unpleasant.
It’s a veritable jellyfish heaven on the beaches of Crimea.
Thousands upon thousands of marine invertebrates have descended upon the shores near Shcholkine village.
The beaches there have long been popular with human visitors looking for relief from the summer heat. And now, anyone visiting has to compete with these unwanted creatures.
The squishy influx is caused by consistently warmer temperatures in the region, which experts say results from climate change.
The heat reduces the amount of fresh river water flowing into the seas, making them saltier. And jellyfish love saltwater.
Scientists say the jellyfish in the Azov sea aren’t fatal to humans, but that doesn’t mean they’re pleasant, either. They do sting, and according to one tourist from Moscow, they have a “sticky, unpleasant touch, a jelly-like, cold, disgusting touch.”
As a result, the beaches in the region have been mostly empty.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
California Family and Dog Found Dead on Hiking Trail Did Not Die From Toxins, Officials SayHuman Interest
Influencer Fat-Shamed On Camera While Working Out at the GymNews
What the ISIS-K Kabul Airport Attack Could Mean for AmericaPolitics
Florida Father of 4 Who Beat Cancer Dies After Freak Kitesurfing AccidentHuman Interest
Department of Agriculture Officials in Washington State Attacked While Trying to Remove Murder Hornet NestAnimals