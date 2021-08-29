Hordes of Jellyfish Invading Crimea Beach Is a Result of Climate Change, According to Experts | Inside Edition

Hordes of Jellyfish Invading Crimea Beach Is a Result of Climate Change, According to Experts

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:59 AM PDT, August 29, 2021

The jellyfish aren't harmful to humans. However, they are still unpleasant.

It’s a veritable jellyfish heaven on the beaches of Crimea

Thousands upon thousands of marine invertebrates have descended upon the shores near Shcholkine village. 

The beaches there have long been popular with human visitors looking for relief from the summer heat. And now, anyone visiting has to compete with these unwanted creatures.

The squishy influx is caused by consistently warmer temperatures in the region, which experts say results from climate change.

The heat reduces the amount of fresh river water flowing into the seas, making them saltier. And jellyfish love saltwater.

Scientists say the jellyfish in the Azov sea aren’t fatal to humans, but that doesn’t mean they’re pleasant, either. They do sting, and according to one tourist from Moscow, they have a “sticky, unpleasant touch, a jelly-like, cold, disgusting touch.”

As a result, the beaches in the region have been mostly empty.

