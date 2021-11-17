Horror Movie Director Charles Band Tells All in New Autobiography 'Confessions of a Puppetmaster'
Charles Band made movies starring the likes of Helen Hunt, Demi Moore and Julia Louis-Dreyfus before they got their big breaks.
Some of your favorite stars jump-started their careers by appearing in low-budget horror films. And the man they have to thank for those initial roles is movie director and producer Charles Band.
Band made movies starring the likes of Helen Hunt, Demi Moore and Julia Louis-Dreyfus before they got their big breaks.
He even had Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey play an evil gingerbread man.
"When they worked for me, they were not famous ... it was their first gig, so it was later they became well known," he said.
He’s telling it all in his new autobiography, “Confessions of a Puppetmaster: a Hollywood Memoir of Ghouls, Guts, and Gonzo Filmmaking.”
To read an excerpt from Band’s autobiography, click here.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in CourtroomCrime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon AllegationsEntertainment