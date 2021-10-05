Stephanie Grisham Speaks Out About Revelations in New Tell-All Book About the Trump White House

Stephanie Grisham had a front-row seat inside the Trump White House. Now, her sensational new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” is out, and the Trumps are not happy.

“Ms. Grisham is a deceitful, troubled individual who doesn’t deserve anyone’s trust,” says a new statement from former first lady Melania Trump.

But Grisham says it’s just another part of the “Trump playbook.”

“I knew the things that were going to come at me. There’s a whole formula. You deny anything anyone says and then you basically try to destroy them,” Grisham told Inside Edition.

The new book is filled with juicy revelations, including her efforts at shielding an attractive young woman in the White House press office from the president's attention.

“He would say, ‘Where is she? Why isn’t she here? You should promote her. You should put her on TV.’ And then one time on a trip I wasn’t on, one of my deputies called and same thing — he had asked for her to come up and told my deputy that he wanted to look at her behind,” Grisham said.

Grisham writes that there is no love lost between Melania and her stepdaughter Ivanka and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner.

“They just wanted to constantly be there where the cameras were,” Grisham said.

She also says that Ivanka and Jared had the nickname “The Interns,” because as Grisham says, “Interns notoriously think they know everything.”

Grisham recalls how Ivanka and Jared bulldozed their way in during Trump's state dinner with Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

“They kept trying to get into every meeting with the Queen. It did seem that the whole Trump family was trying to say, ‘We’re the royal family of the United States and we deserve to be here, too,’” Grisham said.

Grisham also devoted an entire chapter to the notorious "I don't care, do you?" jacket scandal. Watch the video in the player in the above to hear what Grisham says of the incident.

