Hot Air Balloon Plunges Into Icy Water in Utah During Scary Landing Caught on Camera

A Utah hot air balloon ride took a scary turn when the basket plunged into icy waters. Photojournalist Matt Newey was on board with his girlfriend and captured every moment of the scary ordeal on camera.



“It’s getting pretty windy,” the pilot said as the balloon approached the shore. Then, it hit the water and the basket quickly began filling up.





“Because of a temperature change, the balloon started to drop, and I couldn't recover it in time before we ended up landing in the water and getting dragged,” the pilot said.Help arrived as the passengers climbed out of the wet basket and warmed up.

