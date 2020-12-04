House Passes ‘Tiger King’ Bill Banning Big Cat Ownership

Following the release of the wildly popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” the House of Representatives in Washington has passed a bill banning the private ownership of big cats.

The bill known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act, passed by a 272-114 vote, this week. It would ban the private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers. It would allow existing facilities to keep their big cats and exotic animals, but would prohibit most contact between the public and the animals.

The bill follows the measures “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue, the organization she runs with her husband Howard, have spent thousands of dollars and years lobbying for since 2012.

Baskin told USA Today she was “thrilled” for the legislation to have passed.

Though it has bipartisan support, the bill faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate, USA Today reports. With just two weeks left in session for the year and the argument over coronavirus relief and government spending taking top priority, it is unlikely the bill will be voted on soon.

