Houston Couple Searching for New Home Find Dead Body

A couple looking at different homes for sale in a Houston suburb made a grisly discovery when they found a dead body at the site of a new house that was under construction, according to a report.

Deputies responded to the home on the 18600 block of Parma Creek Trail in the city of Katy, approximately 30 miles west of Houston, on Jan. 30 at 5:15 p.m. There, they were told the body of an unidentified man was found in a drainage ditch behind the backyard. The body had appeared to have been in the ditch for several days, said Homicide Sgt. Jason Brown during a media briefing, the Associated Press reported.

Brown said “the individual had suffered some type of trauma."

“It is unclear whether the individual was was homeless or what the circumstance were surrounding the death,” Brown said.

An an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, the Chron reported.

Investigators plan to use footage from nearby security camera in hopes of finding clues of what led to the man’s death, KHOU 11 reported.

