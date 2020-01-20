Hoverboard Using Dentist Found Guilty After Pulling Patients Tooth While Riding On Toy

The Alaska dentist who was filmed riding a hover board while pulling a patient’s tooth has been found guilty of multiple counts of Medicaid fraud.

A judge on Friday found Dr. Seth Lookhart guilty of unnecessarily sedating patients to maximize the payments he received through Medicaid.

“Perhaps most notable of all is the fact that this overwhelming amount of evidence was often supported, and often in excruciating detail, by Dr. Lookhart’s own texts, photos and videos,” Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton said in his written verdict, which found Lookhart guilty of all 46 charges against him.

In court, the dentist's own attorney described that hover board video as absolutely stupid, while the prosecuting attorney called it a complete disregard for the safety of his patients.

Court documents claimed Lookhart "distributed the film to persons outside his dental practice," joking that it was a "new standard of care."

"I really don't want to walk anymore," he allegedly said. "Takes too much effort."

Lookhart declined to speak to Inside Edition Friday when leaving the courtroom. He is due to be sentenced in April. The charges carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

