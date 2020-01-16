What Gigi Hadid Reportedly Told the Judge About Serving on Harvey Weinstein's Sex Crimes Case

After being summoned for jury duty in Manhattan to potentially serve as a juror on the sex crimes case against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Gigi Hadid was dismissed from service on Thursday.

The 24-year-old supermodel caused a stir this week when she was summoned to court as a potential juror. She reportedly told the judge she had met Weinstein before but could "keep an open mind on the facts." However, she was not chosen for the high-profile case.

In all, more than 400 people have been dismissed from deciding Weinstein's fate.

Jury selection has entered its final phase, and opening statements are expected to begin on Jan. 22.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, struggled his way into the courthouse using his walker. However, he took the stairs instead of the disabled access ramp.

His spokesman told reporters that "he chooses not to [use the ramp]" because "it is a longer walk and it goes right past the media,” adding, “it is also good for him to exercise his back in the wake of his surgery."

The disgraced movie mogul's legal team is requesting to move his sex crimes case out of Manhattan, saying the jury pool has been "tainted" by the "deluge" of prejudicial publicity and "circus-like atmosphere.” Weinstein's lawyers pointed to protesters whose chants could be heard up on the 15th-floor courtroom.

