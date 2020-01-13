'Joker,' 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story' Sweep Oscars Nominations

Actor John Cho of "Harold and Kumar go to White Castle" and actress Issa Rae of HBO's "Insecure" appeared live at the Dolby Theater Monday morning, skipping the quippy monologue and instead getting straight to the much-anticipated list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.
While we won't know who the official winners are until Sunday, February 9, here are some highlights from the list of nominees.
Best Picture
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Scarlett Johnasson, "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood"
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
Supporting Actress
Cathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
Florence Pugh, "Little Women "
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood"
Directing
Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips, "Joker"
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"
Documentary Feature
"The Cave"
"For Sama"
