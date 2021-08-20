How a Giant Rubber Ducky Wound Up in Popular Maine Harbor Is a Joyous Mystery

The folks in a Maine town have been stumped by how a 25-foot inflatable yellow rubber ducky wound up in the Belfast Harbor.

No one really knows where the duck came from or who anchored it in the harbor, but what everyone would agree on is that the mysterious duck is bringing lots of happiness to the locals and tourists in the coastal community.

Since the duck was discovered on Saturday, many have been snapping images and sharing them on social media, while others are just rowing up to the floating duck and enjoying its joyful presence.

“Everybody loves it,” Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

The duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, the Associated Press reported.

“If it was in the middle of the mooring field, it could be kind of a navigational hazard,” Given said. “Where it’s in the shallow water, it’s not bothering anybody.”

The group behind the lovable ducky did not identify themselves but said to CBS Boston it was a display meant to symbolize childhood.

“JOY simply is fowl play,” the group said. “In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences.”

