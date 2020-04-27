How a Tennessee Restaurant Is Keeping Customers Eating in House Safe Amid Coronavirus

Restaurants opening in Tennessee say they are doing their best to keep their staff and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say they are being vigilant in doing whatever they can to prevent a second wave of the virus, Inside Edition went and met a business owner in one city to help.

Puckett’s Restaurant in Franklin, which is just outside of Nashville, is opened its doors Monday for sit down service.

“We're trying to temper our excitement a little bit because we know how much is at stake, opening back up, protecting our associates, protecting our community, our customers, very important to us right now,” owner Andy Marshall told Inside Edition.

Marshall says safety is his No. 1 priority. All of his employees must wear masks and gloves at all times. The tabletops and chairs are constantly wiped down and if there is a wait to get in, tape on the sidewalks indicates where customers are to stand to maintain a proper social distance.

Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander said that while the restaurant has a lot of tables, only every other table is being occupied to keep them at half capacity. They also have specialized QR codes so that if you do not want to touch the menu, you can order right off your phone.

The clientele seems to be embracing the changes. “If we thought it was not safe, we would not have come,” one elderly couple told Inside Edition.

“We've been doing the curbside, but it just wasn't the same, wasn't the same,” said another loyal customer who went to dine in.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore even showed up, in a mask, for something to eat. “It's time to open back up, but it's not time to quit distancing and doing all those things we know how to do now,” he said.

